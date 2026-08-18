A "Faster, More Explosive" Braelon Allen Could Now Be in Line for Extra Touches
Braelon Allen missed most of the 2025 season with a sprained MCL, but after an offseason of intensive rehab, he told the media on Monday that he is faster and more explosive than ever. With starting running back Breece Hall (groin) exiting practice with a groin injury, the third-year back could be in line for an expanded workload, and head coach Aaron Glenn shared on Monday his belief that Allen could handle the role. "I know that most people think that once you lose a starter, there's a huge drop-off," he said. "I like to look at it as all our guys are starters and there shouldn't be a drop-off. So, anytime we lose a player, I expect the next guy to come in and operate just as good." Allen is currently being drafted as the RB60, but he is built to handle an every-down role should Hall miss time in the regular season, making him an important insurance back to roster in deeper leagues.
Source: Jack Bell
Source: Jack Bell