Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Alec Pierce's (ankle) progress from offseason ankle surgery and "expect him to be ready for Week 1." The team's signing of veteran wideout Keenan Allen on Monday night "has nothing to do" with Pierce's recovery. Pierce had surgery on his left ankle and remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list at training camp. The 26-year-old is not expected to return during camp, yet the Colts think he will still be recovered in time to take the field in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13. Without Pierce in the fold, Josh Downs has stepped up as the Colts' top wideout, with tight end Tyler Warren also seeing plenty of run as a top target for quarterback Daniel Jones. Pierce has led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons and broke out in 2025 with a 47-1,003-6 line in 15 games played, but fantasy managers should be concerned about his chances of an encore after missing valuable time this offseason, especially now that Allen is in the mix. He has fallen to No. 50 in RotoBaller's WR rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Andrew Moore
Source: Sports Illustrated - Andrew Moore