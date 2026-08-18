Tyquan Thornton Suffers Strained Hamstring on Tuesday
Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) suffered a strained hamstring in Tuesday's training camp practice, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Thornton had to be carted to the locker room, so he is probably looking at missing some time going forward, although it's unclear if his hamstring strain is serious enough to potentially keep him out of the Week 1 Monday night showdown against the division-rival Denver Broncos. The 26-year-old almost certainly will not be active this Saturday for the preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Thornton misses extensive time, it will give rookie Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals more of an opportunity to earn WR3 duties in KC behind starters Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Thornton, a former second-rounder by the New England Patriots from Baylor, caught 19 of 37 targets for a career-high 438 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games in his first year with the Chiefs in 2025. If fully healthy, he mostly profiles as an unpredictable boom/bust downfield threat for the Chiefs' offense. It is hard to justify drafting Thornton in 12-team fantasy leagues if both Rice and Worthy are fully healthy.
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor