Chris Bell Ramping Up Practice Work
Chris Bell (knee) will remain in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, but head coach Jeff Hafley said the rookie is set to do a little more after making his practice debut Monday. Bell was activated from the non-football injury list Monday as he works back from the torn ACL he suffered at Louisville on Nov. 22. He only took part in individual drills in his first session back. The next step is team work while still wearing red, though Hafley said he doesn't expect Bell to practice against the Giants or play in Saturday's preseason game. Miami is taking this one slowly. Bell, the 94th overall pick in April, caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games last season before the injury ended his year. There's still no clear date for full contact. Bell getting back onto the field matters, but he's not close enough yet for fantasy managers to count on an immediate role.
Source: Marcel-Louis Jacques
Source: Marcel-Louis Jacques