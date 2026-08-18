Mike Evans Dealing With Left Foot/Ankle Tightness
Mike Evans (foot/ankle) had his left foot and ankle wrapped and iced during Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers. Evans appeared to be finished for the day after receiving treatment on the sideline, but head coach Kyle Shanahan later said the veteran was only experiencing some tightness and that he does not believe the issue is serious. That's encouraging after Evans only recently returned from a quadriceps strain suffered Aug. 1. He didn't get back into 11-on-11 work until Saturday, making it a quick turnaround between injury concerns. Evans signed a three-year deal with San Francisco in March after spending his first 12 seasons with Tampa Bay. He was limited to eight games last year, catching 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Tuesday's early exit is still worth noting, but Shanahan's update takes some of the concern out of the situation.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner