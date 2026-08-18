Tyler Biadasz Carted Off With Leg Injury

Aug 18, 2026, 3:06 PM ET
Los Angeles Chargers center Tyler Biadasz (leg) was carted off during Tuesday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers after going down in 11-on-11 drills. 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez fell on Biadasz's left knee, and the veteran center was unable to put weight on the leg before leaving on the cart. Biadasz signed a multi-year deal with Los Angeles in March and has been working as the Chargers' starting center, with rookie second-round pick Jake Slaughter listed behind him on the latest unofficial depth chart. Slaughter has already taken preseason snaps at center, so he would be the obvious in-house option if Biadasz misses time. The way he left the field was concerning, especially for an offensive line that added him to stabilize the middle. How much time Biadasz might miss now becomes the question for Los Angeles.--Bruno MuléSource: Daniel Popper