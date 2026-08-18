Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Edwin Diaz (upper body) back on the injured list on Tuesday, less than a month after he was activated from the 60-day IL for a right-elbow injury, multiple team sources told Katie Woo of The Athletic. The specific injury has not been disclosed, but it is believed to be an upper-body injury for the struggling veteran reliever. Right-hander Emmet Sheehan will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move to give the Dodgers some length in their bullpen. Since coming back from elbow surgery in late July, Diaz allowed 11 earned runs on 16 hits for a nightmarish 12.91 ERA during that span. And since Sept. 7, he has blown three of his five save opportunities and has given up nine earned runs in five innings. Manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend that he still had faith in Diaz, who was signed to a $69 million deal in the offseason. Diaz's newest injury could stem from a mechanical issue due to a significantly lower arm angle than in years past. It is unclear how long he will be on the IL this time around, but in the meantime, left-hander Tanner Scott will become a priority waiver-wire pickup as the primary closing option in Diaz's absence. UPDATE: The California Post's Jack Harris reports that Diaz is dealing with neck inflammation.
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo