Franklin Arias on Stash Radar as He Makes Case for MLB Debut
Franklin Arias has settled in at Triple-A Worcester, slashing .297/.365/.514 with four home runs, 19 RBI, and 12 runs scored through 18 games there. The 5-foot-11 Venezuelan has seen success at the minors' highest level despite being one of the youngest players at that level at just 20 years old. Boston's top-ranked prospect (MLB No. 3) earned the promotion to Triple-A after slashing a robust .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs, five steals, and a 37:46 BB:K in 75 games at Double-A Portland. The right-handed hitter has an outside shot to crack the major league club in the coming weeks, although more likely at second base rather than shortstop with the impending return of Trevor Story, and if he projects to be an everyday starter, then his talent would make him a worthwhile add in most 12-team redraft leagues and deeper once he's called up; proactive managers could consider stashing him in an NA spot ahead of time.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com