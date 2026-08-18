Cody Bellinger to Start a Rehab Assignment on Thursday
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Bellinger thinks he will play at least one more game after that, but it is still undetermined. If Bellinger avoids any setbacks with his hamstring, he could rejoin the big-league lineup as early as this weekend during the home series against the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays. The 31-year-old left-handed slugger has not been as good in 2026 as he was last year in his first season in the Bronx, but the Yankees will welcome him back with open arms as they look for more offense down the stretch. Bellinger will be returning to a .259/.350/.420 slash line with a .770 OPS, 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 52 runs scored in his 374 at-bats in 2026. The former MVP and three-time All-Star remains rostered in 95% of Yahoo leagues for his power/speed abilities in the outfield.
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner