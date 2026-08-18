Karson MIlbrandt Yet to Hit Stride at Triple-A
Karson Milbrandt has been a bit better lately, but it's been a struggle for him since being promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville. In 10 starts for the Jumbo Shrimp, Milbrandt is 0-5 with a 7.65 ERA. The talented right-hander dominated at Double-A Pensacola for much of this season but the results haven't followed him to Triple-A. That leaves a promotion to the Marlins as a little bit of a concern as the organization would like to see better results in the high minors. Milbrandt is still the Marlins' No. 5 overall prospect and has a high-profile three-pitch mix with 55-grade pitches in his fastball curveball, and slider. But for the most part he's been hit hard at Jacksonville. At age 22, there is plenty of time for growth but that might not be at the big league level until at least next season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball