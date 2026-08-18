George Lombard Jr. Remains a Priority Waiver-Wire Target
George Lombard Jr. is hitting .270/.357/.459 with two home runs, three RBI, seven runs scored, and one stolen base. The 21-year-old is widely considered to be the top prospect in the Yankees' system and one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Since being promoted to the big leagues, Lombard Jr. has been handed the full-time role at shortstop for New York. He's shown off an impressive plate approach for a young player with an 11.9% walk rate and a 21.4% strikeout rate. His ability to get on base was one of his greatest assets in the minor leagues, as he posted a 17.2% walk rate across 262 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. Lombard Jr. may still need some time to adjust to the big leagues fully, but he carries significant upside and should be targeted on the waiver wire in leagues where he remains available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller