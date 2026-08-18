Michael Arroyo Looking Like Strong Stash Candidate
Michael Arroyo has adjusted well since being promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on July 7. In 32 games with Tacoma, Arroyo has hit .286 with six homers and 27 RBI to go with 26 runs scored. The 21-year-old, with the ability to play infield or outfield, is quickly rising up the prospect rankings for Seattle and is now the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners' system. He boasts a 55-grade hit tool and 50-grade power and speed. He's totaled 15 stolen bases between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma and has proven he can be a threat on the base paths. With his position versatility, look for Arroyo to get an opportunity at some point this year with the big league club. When he does, he should be a good addition to fantasy squads because of his all-around game and his power-speed combination.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball