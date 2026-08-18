Cole Young's Stable Production Floor Gives Him Deep-League Appeal
Cole Young is hitting .260/.318/.405 with 15 home runs, 56 RBI, 58 runs scored, and three stolen bases. The 23-year-old's underlying batted ball metrics are underwhelming, as he's posted a 4.7% barrel rate and a 39.1% hard-hit rate. However, Young has quietly made some power gains over the course of the season. After hitting just four homers through his first 237 trips to the plate, Young has gone deep 11 times in his last 264 plate appearances. Young has also logged a strong 16.4% strikeout rate, which keeps his batting average floor high. He may not offer tremendous fantasy upside, but Young is locked into everyday playing time in Seattle and brings a stable production floor. In deeper leagues, Young is worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller