Bo Davidson Showing Off Five-Category Skill Set at Triple-A
Bo Davidson was given a chance to play at Triple-A Sacramento on July 17 and he has made the most of his opportunity. In 27 games with the River Cats, the talented 24-year-old has four homers and 22 RBI with four stolen bases while hitting .287. The left-handed hitter is the No. 8 prospect in the Giants' system and has 55-grade power and speed to go with a 50-grade hit tool. Davidson has totaled 18 stolen bases between two minor league levels this season, showing off his speed on the base paths. He looks like a five-category contributor for future fantasy teams. At 24, it's up in the air whether the Giants give Davidson a shot at a debut before the end of this season. He looks to be major league ready but the team could wait until next season to give him his major league debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball