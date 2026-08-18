Tyler Glasnow Making Another Rehab Start on Wednesday
Tyler Glasnow (back) came out of his Aug. 14 67-pitch minor-league rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City with no issues and is expected to go five innings or 75 pitches in another rehab outing on Wednesday, Aug. 19, before rejoining the major-league starting rotation during a road trip to Atlanta and Detroit, according to MLB.com. Glasnow was transferred to the 60-day injured list on June 6 but has been out since May 8 due to lower-back spasms. Barring a setback on Wednesday, he should return to the Dodgers' rotation at some point next week. The 32-year-old veteran will likely be eased back into the big-league rotation, but he deserves to be rostered in all fantasy baseball leagues for his strikeout upside in the final month of the 2026 regular season. Before hurting his back, Glasnow had gone 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched across seven starts. He is currently rostered in 91% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com