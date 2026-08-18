Chase DeLauter Not Returning on Tuesday
Chase DeLauter (hamstring) is sitting out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants, per MLB.com. Jo Adell will make the start in right field for the Guards and will hit third in the batting order against Giants left-hander Carson Whisenhunt. DeLauter will miss at least one game after he was pulled from Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres with tightness in his left hamstring, and he is not feeling good enough to go following a scheduled day off on Monday. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day and check back on Wednesday to see if he is ready to return. The 24-year-old former first-rounder in 2022 from James Madison University is having a strong first year in the majors, slashing .285/.358/.442 with a .799 OPS, 13 home runs, 57 RBI, 49 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across his 403 at-bats. DeLauter is even hitting .346 (45-for-130) with two homers against left-handed pitchers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com