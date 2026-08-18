Jacob Wilson Missing Another Game With Shoulder Injury
Jacob Wilson (shoulder) will sit out again on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals with shoulder soreness, according to MLB.com. Darell Hernaiz is starting at shortstop and will bat ninth against Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch IV at Kauffman Stadium. Wilson is missing a second straight game after being scratched from Monday's series opener in KC. Fantasy managers should consider him to be day-to-day for now and check back on Wednesday to see if he is back in action. The 24-year-old former sixth overall pick from Grand Canyon University in the 2023 MLB draft is now only rostered in half of Yahoo leagues during what has been an injury-plagued and non-productive year at the plate. He comes into Tuesday's game slashing .266/.298/.388 with a .685 OPS, only seven home runs, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored, and four steals across his 320 at-bats. Wilson is still hard to strike out, but outside of that, there is not much he offers for fantasy managers with the last-place A's.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com