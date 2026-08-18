Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Hunter Goodman (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 15) with a strained left shoulder and recalled catcher Braxton Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move. Fulford will do the catching for right-hander Ryan Feltner on Tuesday and will bat eighth against Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Eric Lauer. Goodman will go on the shelf after sitting out with his shoulder injury since Aug. 12. Hopefully, he will require only a minimal stay on the IL, but the Rockies also do not have any real reason to rush him back down the stretch of the 2026 campaign. With Goodman on the IL, Fulford and Brett Sullivan will split playing time behind the dish in Denver, with Sullivan likely seeing primary duties. Losing the 26-year-old Goodman for any amount of time is a big blow for fantasy managers, as he leads all MLB catchers with a career-high 34 home runs while also adding 69 RBI, 69 runs scored, and five steals in 414 at-bats. Keep him stashed in all fantasy leagues.
Source: Rockies Club Information
Source: Rockies Club Information