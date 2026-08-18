Quentin Johnston "Totally Fine" After Injury Scare
Quentin Johnston (lower body) is not expected to miss much, if any, practice time in training camp after suffering a lower-body injury on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. According to a source, Johnston is "totally fine." The 24-year-old appears to have avoided a significant injury, but the Chargers could elect to hold him out of Thursday's preseason contest against the San Francisco 49ers as a precaution. The former first-rounder from TCU in 2023 has struggled with drops and inconsistency in his first three years in the league, but he had 51 receptions for a career-high 735 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns in 2025 for a second straight season in 14 regular-season games played. In a new offensive system run by coordinator Mike McDaniel, Johnston has an opportunity to continue to improve for fantasy managers as an excellent red-zone target due to his 6-foot-2, 208-pound frame. Fantasy managers should target Johnston as a WR3/flex with upside as he enters his fourth year in the NFL. RotoBaller has him ranked at No. 37 at his position.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter