Saints Host Chase Claypool and Josh Reynolds for Workout on Tuesday
Chase Claypool and Josh Reynolds on Tuesday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. With rookie Saints wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) expected to be sidelined into mid-October with a hamstring injury, New Orleans appears to be in the market for wide receiver help. Claypool last appeared in the NFL in 2023, recording 77 catches and a touchdown on eight catches across 12 games split between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. Reynolds played in five games with the New York Jets in 2025, hauling in 11 receptions for 101 yards on 21 targets. Outside of star wideout Chris Olave, New Orleans has very little proven wide receiver depth. Still, both Claypool and Reynolds have a lot to prove before they should be on the radars of fantasy managers.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo