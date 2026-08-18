Zachariah Branch Buried in Falcons' Depth Chart
Zachariah Branch is currently in a reserve role and is not expected to carry a heavy workload early in the season. In the Falcons' preseason loss to the Denver Broncos, Branch caught two of four targets for six yards and added three rushing yards on his lone carry. The third-round pick saw just one of eight first-team snaps against the Broncos, with Drake London (2), Jahan Dotson (8), Olamide Zaccheaus (6), and Chris Blair (5) all playing more snaps with Tua Tagovailoa. While Branch has been amid hype this training camp, his role with the first-team offense was very limited in their first game action. His best chance to contribute will be to pass Zaccheaus and handle the slot workload while London and Dotson work the outside. Otherwise, fantasy managers should pivot to better options with higher opportunity than Branch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller