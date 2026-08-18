Alvin Kamara Avoids Major Injury, Expected to Miss a Few Weeks
Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to Nick Underhill. Kamara left Tuesday's joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys but didn't suffer any tears or major injuries. Kamara suffered an MCL sprain toward the end of the 2025 season, causing him to miss the final six weeks. If it is another MCL sprain, it would be the fourth of his career, and at 31, recovery may take longer and returning to full speed could be slower. With the Saints' first matchup against the Detroit Lions less than four weeks away, Kamara could be a coin toss to play in Week 1. If the veteran misses time during the season, Travis Etienne would likely be asked to take on a bigger role, with both Kendre Miller (back) and Devin Neal (hamstring) banged up as well.
Source: Nick Underhill
Source: Nick Underhill