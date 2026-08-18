Viktor Hovland Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship

Aug 18, 2026, 10:22 PM ET
Through the first two rounds last week in Memphis, Viktor Hovland looked like the one player set to keep pace with Scottie Scheffler. The Norwegian fired rounds of 68-64 to reach second place, but lost pace by going +4 over the weekend. He still managed to squeak out a top-20 finish, led by his iron play, but the rest of his game still proved to be somewhat unpredictable. His work on approach will aid him well at Bellerive this week, and his often-discussed short game isn't the liability it has been in the past. However, his success this week in St. Louis will be limited if he loses strokes off the tee as he has in three of his last five starts (two coming in the last two weeks). Hovland makes more birdies than most, especially on par-4s, so the ceiling is certainly as high as anyone if he keeps the driver under control.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf