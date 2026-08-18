J.J. McCarthy Not Assured of Backup Quarterback Role in Minnesota?
J.J. McCarthy entered training camp competing for his team's QB1 role, but the Vikings have already announced that veteran Kyler Murray will be the team's Week 1 starter. While Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that McCarthy would be the team's backup when he named Murray the starter, Minnesota also currently rosters veteran signal-caller Carson Wentz. Alec Lewis of The Athletic speculates that Wentz "could give O'Connell some pause" after his steady performance in the Vikings' first preseason game on Saturday. Wentz threw for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns across five starts for the Vikings last season. He also has 103 games (99 starts) under his belt across 10 NFL seasons, while McCarthy has played in just 10 games since being drafted in the first round in 2024. At this point, McCarthy's dynasty value would likely be best served by a chance in scenery.
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis