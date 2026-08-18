DJ Giddens on the Roster Bubble in Indianapolis?
DJ Giddens (hamstring) is on the outside looking in of Colts beat writer James Boyd of The Athletic's latest 53-man roster projection. A fifth-round pick in 2025, Giddens recorded just 26 carries for 96 yards across nine games as a rookie last season. While Indianapolis still does not have an obvious RB2 behind superstar back Jonathan Taylor, Giddens has missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury and may have missed his chance to establish a role in the Colts' offense. Instead of Giddens, Boyd includes seventh-round rookie Seth McGowan and 2025 UDFA Ulysses Bentley IV as the Colts' depth options at running back behind Taylor. Fantasy managers looking for a handcuff option for Taylor may want to turn to McGowan over Giddens.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd