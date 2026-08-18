Nick Bosa Making Progress from Knee Tendinitis

Aug 18, 2026, 11:09 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that edge rusher Nick Bosa (knee tendinitis) is doing better, with his symptoms improving. Bosa missed the past week due to knee tendinitis related to his ACL tear, which he suffered early last season. Shanahan said on Tuesday, "He's making a lot of progress. He's got a lot less irritation, soreness, tendinitis, whatever you want to call it, than he had last week. He's going in the right direction, and I see him similar to Christian [McCaffrey]." The 49ers reportedly struggled during their joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, getting beat consistently on edge sets and play-action passes. If Bosa can't return before they travel to Melbourne to face the Los Angeles Rams, they'll face a difficult challenge because of the Rams' outside zone runs and their effective use of play-action passes.--Nathan HarveySource: David Lombardi - SF Standard