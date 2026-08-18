Rashod Bateman Listed as Starting in Ravens Unofficial Depth Chart
Rashod Bateman was listed as a starter on the team's unofficial depth chart. Alongside 2025 leading receiver Zay Flowers, Bateman was ranked ahead of standout rookie Ja'Kobe Lane and Devontez Walker. While Lane has been stealing the headlines at Ravens' training camp, Bateman still has the coaching staff's trust and has been working with the first-team offense. Bateman told the media earlier in camp that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has been using the former first-round pick in the slot much more than in previous seasons. Bateman is looking to bounce back in 2026 after a down season, totaling just 224 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. Currently ranked WR74 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Bateman could be a solid late-round pick if he stays ahead of Lane in the rotation this season.
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Source: Baltimore Ravens