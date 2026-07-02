George Holani Unlikely to Factor into 2026 Drafts
Zach Charbonnet tearing his ACL in the Seahawks' divisional round win over the 49ers, Seattle bumped 2024 undrafted running back George Holani into a primary backup role behind Kenneth Walker III for the rest of its Super Bowl-winning playoff run. While Walker would go on to win the Super Bowl MVP and earn a top-of-market deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, Holani saw a combined five carries for 10 yards in the Conference Championship and Super Bowl, and while early offseason rumblings had him in play for a potential starting role in 2026, he's now far more likely to continue serving as little more than an NFL depth piece and special teams contributor. Seattle spent its first-round pick on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, and Charbonnet is reportedly progressing well, even seen on the field performing a light workout in the final practice of minicamp. At RotoBaller's RB106, Holani has little chance of carving out any true dynasty relevance, and he should be viewed as a non-factor in 2026 redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller