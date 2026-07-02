Meleek Thomas Signs Four-Year, $9.3 Million Deal With Cavaliers
Meleek Thomas signed a four-year, $9.3 million deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The No. 34 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft gets the first three years fully guaranteed for $6.4 million, a strong commitment for an early second-rounder. Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals at Arkansas while shooting 41.6 percent from three. His off-ball shooting gives him a clean developmental path, but Cleveland's veteran backcourt led by Donovan Mitchell and James Harden makes early fantasy value unlikely unless the rotation opens up.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto