Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Garrison Mathews has officially signed with Olimpia Milano, the Italian club announced. The 29-year-old heads to the EuroLeague after a seven-year NBA run with Washington, Houston, Atlanta and Indiana, appearing in 329 regular-season games while shooting 38.2 percent from three. His NBA path had quieted after the Pacers waived him in December following a 15-game stint. Shooting was always his calling card, but this move takes him fully off NBA fantasy radars, with no stateside rotation ripple to track while he is overseas.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops