Alvin Kamara Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
Alvin Kamara (knee) left Tuesday's joint practice with the Cowboys, and he is now expected to be sidelined for at least a month after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The five-time Pro Bowler dealt with a similar injury last season that kept him out of the final six games, and despite the fact that the Saints signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency, Kamara was expected to have a significant role in Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense. New Orleans opens the regular season against the Detroit Lions on September 13, and Kamara's status is now in doubt not only for that game but, at 31 years old, concerns about any lingering health issues are amplified. Amid what had been reported as a strong training camp, Kamara had risen to RotoBaller's RB53, but Wednesday's injury update will likely see him fall off draft boards entirely.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter