Makai Lemon Could Be Nearing a Return
Makai Lemon (hamstring) has missed valuable training camp time with a hamstring injury, but after taking part in on-field rehab work during Monday's practice, Eagles beat reporter EJ Smith believes he is closing in on a return to full participation. Lemon has been sidelined since early August, and Smith cautions that because his role within Sean Mannion's offense appears to be so specific, he could still need significant time to work through the details before cracking the starting lineup. Lemon was the 20th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and his selection was part of a plan to replace the production of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, but his absence has created an opportunity for Dontayvion Wicks to claim the second spot alongside DeVonta Smith in two-receiver sets. While he could still find fantasy relevance late in the year, Lemon has fallen to RotoBaller's WR47 for 2026 drafts.
Source: EJ Smith
Source: EJ Smith