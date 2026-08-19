Woody Marks Runs the Majority of Routes in Joint Practice
Woody Marks was one of the most prolific pass-catching backs in college football history, racking up more than 245 receptions across his time at Mississippi State and USC. As a rookie in 2025, he caught only 24 passes, as injuries at the position forced him into more of a between-the-tackles role. The addition of veteran David Montgomery via trade should allow Marks to slip back into a more natural receiving capacity in 2026, and during Tuesday's joint practice with the Raiders, it was the second-year back who ran the majority of routes out of the backfield. Dating back to his final season with the Bears, Montgomery has topped 35 receptions only once in the past four seasons, leaving ample opportunity for Marks to carve out a well-defined role as the Texans' second back. With the safe floor provided by his receiving work, Marks has the potential to work his way into the weekly flex conversation, while his built-in insurance upside makes him an even more attractive late-round option as RotoBaller's RB47.
Source: Elite Takes
Source: Elite Takes