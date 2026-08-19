Texans Keeping David Montgomery Fresh Through Limited Touches
David Montgomery has had his workload managed, with the coaching staff aiming to keep him fresh for the regular season. During Tuesday's joint practice with the Raiders, however, he provided a reminder of what he can do when unleashed, with Texans analyst John Harris calling him the story of the day. Montgomery impressed with his combination of physicality and burst, taking a number of carries through the teeth of the Raiders' defense. In what was one of Montgomery's most active days of camp, it was still second-year running back Woody Marks who saw the majority of passing work, perhaps offering an indication of how offensive coordinator Nick Caley intends to deploy his backs in the regular season. Montgomery has topped 35 receptions only once in the past four seasons, averaging 27.5 catches per year over that span, but with an expectation to see most of the Texans' high-value red zone carries, he still offers spike week potential from the middle rounds of 2026 drafts, making RotoBaller's RB21 an attractive option as a second running back or flex play.
Source: John Harris
Source: John Harris