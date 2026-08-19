Omarion Hampton Sets the Tone in Joint Practice
Omarion Hampton. Reportedly welcoming contact all day, Hampton drew the attention of onlookers and teammates alike by plowing through 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown during a full-team drill, later earning the praise of quarterback Justin Herbert. "He's incredibly tough. He leads by example and doesn't say much, but what he does on the field is so loud," Herbert told reporters after practice. "Guys respect him and it's so cool to hand him the ball and see what he's able to do. He's an incredible athlete, incredible competitor and I'm glad he's on my side of the ball." Hampton missed eight games as a rookie with an ankle injury, but a popular breakout candidate in a revamped Chargers offense, he is RotoBaller's RB11 in 2026.
Source: Eric Smith & Omar Navarro
Source: Eric Smith & Omar Navarro