Titans Sign Veteran Running Back D'Ernest Johnson
D'Ernest Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Tony Pollard (foot), Nicholas Singleton (undisclosed/foot), and Kalel Mullings (hip) all missed Monday's practice, so Johnson brings much-needed training camp depth to a position stretched thin of late, providing the added bonus of extensive special teams experience throughout his seven-year career. While unlikely to find a long-term role in Tennessee's running back room, Johnson's presence could help to lighten the load on fourth-year player Tyjae Spears, who saw the bulk of Monday's work as one of the remaining healthy backs on the roster, and from whom big things are expected in the passing game if he can stay healthy in 2026.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz