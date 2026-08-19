Malik Nabers Needs to Take Contact Before Being Cleared for Week 1
Malik Nabers (knee) has taken part in team periods over the past two practices as he works his way back from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season, but until he sheds the red non-contact jersey he's worn since his return, he will not be cleared to play in the team's season opener against the Cowboys. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh said, "He won't go through the rest of the summer in a red jersey... He's going to have to get bumped around and hit and fronted up. You just have to feel that and know how to deal with it to protect yourself." Harbaugh added, "I've always been hopeful that he would play in [Week 1 of] the regular season... Still don't know for sure, so we just have to see where we go day to day." Nabers' progress has been encouraging, but with one more significant hurdle to clear before the regular season, his status will need to be monitored throughout the end of camp.
Source: Ryan Dunleavy
Source: Ryan Dunleavy