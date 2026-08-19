Mike Washington Jr. Making the Most of His Reps
Mike Washington Jr. impressed in the team's preseason opener, breaking a long run and racking up 63 yards on six attempts, and he carried that momentum into Tuesday's joint practice with the Texans. Raiders reporter Levi Edwards credited Washington with running with finish and physicality and making the most of his reps, and head coach Klint Kubiak spoke after practice about the fourth-rounder's growth path. "I think you saw today what you see in practice [every day]. Very few guys just rise to the occasion and become gamers," Kubiak told the media. "They have to show it to you in practice first. Mike has done it in practice. He's done it in the game, and we've just got to keep challenging him and putting more on his shoulders." After touching the ball 321 times as a rookie, 2025 first-round pick Ashton Jeanty is expected to handle close to an every-down role in his second season, capping Washington's standalone value. Still, as an insurance back, the first-year player has already shown an ability to take advantage of the opportunities presented.
Source: Levi Edwards
Source: Levi Edwards