Neemias Queta Signs Four-Year Extension to Stay in Boston
Neemias Queta has agreed to a four-year, $56 million extension to remain in Boston, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. It caps a remarkable climb for the 26-year-old Portuguese 7-footer, who went from a two-way deal and G League stints in Maine to Boston's starting center. Queta seized that job last season after the Celtics traded Kristaps Porzingis and let Al Horford and Luke Kornet walk, and he delivered career highs of 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 65.3 percent, third-best in the NBA. For fantasy, he's a quietly valuable category center: the field-goal percentage, boards, and blocks add up even without gaudy scoring. The extension locks in a role that only grows more central as Boston retools around a post-Jaylen Brown roster. The one cap on his ceiling is minutes, with offseason signing Mitchell Robinson now providing real depth behind him.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania