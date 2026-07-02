Thomas Sorber Undergoes Minor Right-Knee Procedure
Thomas Sorber (knee) underwent a successful minor arthroscopic procedure and is expected to return to full basketball activities in about four weeks, according to Brandon Rahbar. The 20-year-old rookie was selected No. 15 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft after averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 blocks at Georgetown. Sorber has an intriguing long-term fantasy profile because of his rebounding and shot-blocking, but Oklahoma City's crowded frontcourt with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Aday Mara leaves him without a clear path to early-season minutes.
Source: Brandon Rahbar
Source: Brandon Rahbar