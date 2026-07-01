Jacob Trouba Inks Four-Year, $33 Million Deal With Sharks
Source: NHL.com
Jul 1, 2026, 7:15 PM ETDefenseman Jacob Trouba is on the move again, agreeing to a four-year, $33 million contract with the San Jose Sharks. He spent only one full season with the Anaheim Ducks, becoming an unrestricted free agent after registering 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists), 166 SOG, 149 blocks, and 143 hits in 81 outings. San Jose invested heavily on the blue line as free agency began on Wednesday. Trouba will be expected to lead the defense in 2026-27 as a player capable of contributing in all situations.--Taavi Pailk
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