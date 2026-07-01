Jarquez Hunter Unlikely to See a Role in 2026
Jarquez Hunter was active for only five games and did not register a single offensive snap as a fourth-round rookie in 2025. While 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum enjoyed a modest year-two breakout after a quiet rookie season of his own, that second-season surge is precisely what makes Hunter's own path to fantasy relevance so difficult to envision. Corum is projected for an even larger role in 2026, while Kyren Williams remains one of the most trustworthy running backs in the league, averaging more than 1,450 yards from scrimmage and almost 15 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Head coach Sean McVay has tended to lean on a single bell cow back, occasionally mixing in a second runner when his depth charts have allowed for it, but only one time in nine seasons has he seen a third running back handle at least 50 carries. Hunter possesses a rare blend of burst and power, and the Rams' backfield under McVay has been among fantasy's most productive should he ever see an opportunity for extended work. However, history suggests that opportunity will not be coming in 2026, and at RotoBaller's RB86, Hunter has become an unfortunate drop candidate for dynasty managers facing a roster crunch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller