Elijah Arroyo Carries Stash Appeal for Dynasty Rebuilders
Elijah Arroyo finished his rookie season with just 15 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown on 26 targets across 13 games (four starts). The 23-year-old spent the majority of the year behind Seahawks tight end AJ Barner on the team's depth chart at the position. Seattle also recorded the NFL's third-lowest pass rate as a team in 2025, which likely held down the fantasy production of all of its pass-catchers outside of star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. While Barner remains with the Seahawks entering 2026, Arroyo is a more explosive athlete and may be the higher-upside pass-catcher of the two. Seattle may also be forced to turn to the air a bit more in 2026, as the team was forced to rework its backfield over the offseason. For dynasty managers in the midst of a rebuild, buying low on Arroyo could be a move that pays dividends long-term.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller