Quentin Grimes Draws Lakers Interest in Free Agency
Quentin Grimes is drawing Los Angeles Lakers interest, with Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting he's a top target as LeBron James leaves town. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 threes on 33.4 percent shooting from deep across 75 games for Philadelphia. The catch for fantasy: a Lakers move would slot him as an off-ball 3-and-D piece next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, trimming the usage behind those counting stats. He's a late-round guard whose ceiling rests on landing a real on-ball role.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein