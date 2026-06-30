Chaney Johnson Stays with Nets on Two-Way Qualifying Offer
Chaney Johnson is signing his two-way qualifying offer and will return next season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Johnson carved out a late-season role last year, averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks on 54.3% shooting across 20.5 minutes in 17 games. He also produced 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game with Long Island, so Brooklyn still has reason to keep developing him. For fantasy purposes, the two-way tag caps his appeal unless injuries open minutes, but his efficiency, rebounding, and defensive activity make him a name to remember if he cracks the rotation.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto