De'Anthony Melton Declines $3.45 Million Warriors Option
De'Anthony Melton declined his $3.45 million player option and will enter unrestricted free agency, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported. The USC product, who returned last December from a torn ACL, set career highs across the board in 2025-26 at 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 23.0 minutes over 49 games (24 starts). The steals are the fantasy carrying skill, but a 29.4 percent mark from deep and a late-season slump cap the ceiling. His value is frozen until he signs somewhere with a defined role, so there is no reason to chase him in standard leagues yet. Brandin Podziemski's backcourt job next to Stephen Curry only firms up with Melton likely gone.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith