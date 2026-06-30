Tari Eason Receives $8.01 Million Qualifying Offer From Rockets
Tari Eason was tendered an $8.01 million qualifying offer and is now a restricted free agent, Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reported, giving Houston the right to match any offer. The 6-foot-8 LSU product is the rare fantasy piece in this option-day shuffle, posting 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 25.8 minutes over 60 games, a stocks profile that plays in every format. The catch is durability: ankle and oblique strains held him to 60 games, and he has not topped that since his rookie year. He is a mid-round target when healthy, and a Kevin Durant trade would only widen his runway.
Source: Kelly Iko
Source: Kelly Iko