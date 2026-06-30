Trayce Jackson-Davis Stays with Raptors on $2.41 Million Option
Trayce Jackson-Davis had his $2.41 million team option for 2026-27 exercised and guaranteed, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported. Acquired from Golden State at February's deadline, the efficient energy big barely cracked Darko Rajakovic's rotation, logging just 85 minutes over 17 games behind Jakob Poeltl and Collin Murray-Boyles. His career 63.1 percent clip from the floor (6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds in 14.2 minutes) is real, but the role is not. The one lever to watch: Sandro Mamukelashvili declined his option and is now an unrestricted free agent, and his exit would thin Toronto's frontcourt enough to hand Jackson-Davis spot minutes.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto