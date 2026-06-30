Thomas Bryant Re-Signs with Cavaliers for Another Season
Thomas Bryant is re-signing on a one-year deal, likely the veteran minimum, Shams Charania of ESPN reported. The well-traveled big returns as the primary backup behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the same buried role in which he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks in 12.2 minutes over 60 games. He knocked down 35.9 percent from deep, and that floor-spacing is exactly why Cleveland keeps bringing him back next to two non-shooting bigs. There is no standalone fantasy case here, but the angle worth filing away is Allen, a genuine trade candidate this summer. If the Cavs move him, Bryant's minutes and streaming value would climb in a hurry.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania