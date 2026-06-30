Jordan Walsh Sticks in Boston as Celtics Exercise Team Option
Jordan Walsh had his $2.4 million team option for 2026-27 exercised, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported. The 22-year-old defensive specialist turned a gutted roster into a career year while Jayson Tatum sat out most of last season, posting 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 steals with 25 starts in 17.8 minutes over 68 games. The catch for fantasy: that runway shrinks if Tatum returns to form. Walsh's 3-and-D profile and 38.4 percent stroke from deep keep him off standard-league radars, a dynasty stash whose value hinges on the wing minutes, including any Jaylen Brown trade, opening back up.
Source: Adam Himmelsbach
Source: Adam Himmelsbach